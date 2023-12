Bosa had six tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks.

Bosa got to Drew Lock early in the fourth quarter before combining with Javon Kinlaw for another sack on the next possession. Bosa has now registered at least 1.5 sacks in four of his last five games and leads the 49ers with 9.5 sacks. The addition of Chase Young at the trade deadline has certainly helped Bosa and the San Fransisco pass rush attack.