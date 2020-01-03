Bosa finished the regular season with 47 tackles (32 solo), nine sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 16 games.

The second-overall pick put the league on notice when he racked up a whopping seven sacks over his first seven contests. Bosa did slow down in that department in the second half of the season, but the loss of fellow edge rusher Dee Ford was a significant factor as opposing defenses began to double Bosa often. The talented lineman still finished with 80 total pressures, which was 14 more than any other rookie in NFL history, according to Cam Mellor of Pro Football Focus. If the 49ers are able to provide a consistent threat opposite Bosa on the edge, we could see the phenom put up even bigger sack totals in the 2020 season.