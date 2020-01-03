49ers' Nick Bosa: Stellar rookie campaign
Bosa finished the regular season with 47 tackles (32 solo), nine sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in 16 games.
The second-overall pick put the league on notice when he racked up a whopping seven sacks over his first seven contests. Bosa did slow down in that department in the second half of the season, but the loss of fellow edge rusher Dee Ford was a significant factor as opposing defenses began to double Bosa often. The talented lineman still finished with 80 total pressures, which was 14 more than any other rookie in NFL history, according to Cam Mellor of Pro Football Focus. If the 49ers are able to provide a consistent threat opposite Bosa on the edge, we could see the phenom put up even bigger sack totals in the 2020 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...