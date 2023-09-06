Bosa (contract dispute) has still not reported to team facilities Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bosa continues to seek a new contract from the 49ers, and it looks like the holdout he began late July will continue into the regular season. The star defensive end would be in line to earn a $17.85 million salary in 2023 due to San Francisco exercising his fifth-year option, but he's instead vying for a long-term extension. If Bosa doesn't suit up Week 1 versus the Steelers, Clelin Ferrell will likely step into a starting role across from Drake Jackson.