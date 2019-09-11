49ers' Nick Bosa: Still battling ankle issue
Bosa (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Bosa has dealt with a high-ankle sprain since the beginning of preseason, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa's ankle was sore after Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. The team hasn't decided on the rookie's practice schedule this week, but he'll likely need to practice in some capacity by Friday in order to play Sunday versus the Bengals. Bosa posted a sack in his NFL debut and was instrumental in the pass rush with three quarterback hits.
