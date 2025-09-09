Bosa recorded six solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

Bosa was a major problem for Seattle, recording a strip sack of Sam Darnold in fourth quarter, recovering the fumble and effectively ending the game. The defensive end has registered at least 9.0 sacks in each of the last four seasons and five of his six total campaigns in the NFL, and he has now picked up where he left off to open 2025.