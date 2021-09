Bosa posted three tackles (two solo), two sacks and a forced fubmel in Sunday's 17-11 win over the Eagles.

Bosa has shown no ill effects from the torn ACL he sustained in Week 2 of the 2020 season, as he has recorded three sacks through two games. The 49ers will host a Week 3 matchup against the Packers, who are still without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.