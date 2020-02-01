Play

Bosa won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors Saturday.

He was also given the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award, but Bosa would undoubtedly trade both awards for a win in the upcoming Super Bowl on Sunday. The second overall selection in the 2019 draft has played a key role in his team's run to the Super Bowl, recording three sacks in San Francisco's pair of playoff wins after accruing nine during the regular season. Teams picking at the top of the draft aced their selections in 2019, as first overall pick Kyler Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

