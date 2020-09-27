Bosa is slated to have surgery on his torn left ACL and associated cartilage damage this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bosa was one of a number of 49ers to suffer injuries of varying severity last Sunday against the Jets, but only his and Solomon Thomas' (torn ACL) were season-enders. Once the procedure is complete, the 49ers likely will have a better idea of his recovery timeline, but they are hopeful Bosa will be healthy by Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. For the rest of this season, though, the team's pass rush will be led by Arik Armstead, Dee Ford (back), Kerry Hyder, Dion Jordan and Ezekiel Ansah.

