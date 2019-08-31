49ers' Nick Bosa: To practice Monday
Bosa (ankle) will participate in Monday's practice session, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Bosa has sat out the entire preseason with his ankle injury but he appears in line to return early on in the regular season. His participation in practice Monday leaves open the possibility that he'll see the field in Week 1.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...