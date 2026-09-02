Bosa (knee) is making the trip to Australia and still could have a chance to play in the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Rams in Melbourne, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

It's generally encouraging news for Bosa, whose activity has recently been ramping up in anticipation of San Francisco's regular-season opener on Sept. 10. He is still working his way back onto the field after suffering a torn ACL early in the 2025 campaign, and he'll probably need to participate in some team drills before he's given the okay to suit up for game action again.