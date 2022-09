Bosa finished with four tackles, two sacks and five QB hits in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

Bosa wrecked havoc on Seattle's backfield in the second half, recording his first sack on the first play of the third quarter. He added another sack on a third-and-long play in the fourth quarter. Through two games, Bosa has three sacks and is well on his way to matching his career-high 15.5 sacks from a year ago.