Bosa (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bosa was once again held out of practice Thursday as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. The defensive end is coming off a season-high three-sack performance in Week 13 against the Dolphins and will likely need to log a full practice before Sunday if he hopes to suit up against Tampa Bay. The 49ers' defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans shared that Bosa is "working his way back in, doing good," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.