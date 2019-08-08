Bosa under went an MRI on his injured right ankle Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa was injured when he was rolled up on in a pile of several players, and was forced to leave Wednesday's practice. The team didn't have definitive news on the injury, but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh did express that the injury isn't considered serious. Expect the team to be extra cautious with their 2019 second-overall pick, considering Bosa was sidelined already this offseason with a hamstring strain. Expect an update from the team in the near future on the Ohio State product's health.