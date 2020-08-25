Coach Kyle Shanahan termed Bosa "week-to-week" due to a muscle strain in his leg, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
After Bosa complained about soreness in his leg, Shanahan shut him down Sunday, and eventually the pass rusher underwent an MRI, per Wagoner. Shanahan told David Lombardi of The Athletic that the 49ers are "glad he ended up getting that MRI because there was more to it. ... Fortunately, we caught that and we were able to prevent him from hurting it worse." It appears rest is in order for Bosa to ensure he's ready to go for a Week 1 matchup versus the Cardinals on Sept. 13.