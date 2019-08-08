49ers' Nick Bosa: Will miss entire preseason
General Manager John Lynch said Thursday that Bosa suffered "a significant ankle sprain" and will miss all of the preseason, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
It looks like Bosa's ankle sprain he suffered during Wednesday's practice is much more significant than originally reported, as it is believed to be a high ankle sprain. It's unclear whether or not the injury will impact the rookie's availability for the regular season, but the No. 2 overall pick, who has already dealt with groin and hamstring injuries since declaring for the draft, will now be sidelined for what looks to be at least another month.
