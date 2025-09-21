Bosa (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bosa suffered the injury late in the first quarter, and after being evaluated by trainers in the locker room, it has been determined that the injury is severe enough for him to not return Sunday. With Bosa out and Mykel Williams (wrist) questionable to return, the 49ers will need to lean on Yetur Gross-Matos, Bryce Huff and Sam Okuayinonu at defensive end.