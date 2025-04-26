The 49ers selected Martin in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

Martin was a highly productive starter during his third and fourth seasons at Oklahoma State, but at just 6-feet tall and 221 pounds Martin simply does not look like a linebacker. Martin does have the wheels to run like a safety (4.53-second 40-yard dash, 38-inch vertical jump), but it's not clear whether his skill set would translate there. Meanwhile, it's not clear if his lack of size will allow Martin to stick at linebacker in the NFL. If Martin can prove an exception to the rule then his skill set should shine through otherwise, because he was a big-time linebacker for Oklahoma State the last two years.