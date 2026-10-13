Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Martin's (hamstring) status will be evaluated "in these next couple of days," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Martin opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during training camp in August. Shanahan said Martin is "getting close" to returning to practice, and if he's cleared for field work this week, his participation level will shed light on whether he'll play in Week 6 against the Commanders on Monday, Oct. 19. The 2025 third-rounder logged 11 tackles (eight solo) and one fumble recovery across seven regular-season games during his rookie campaign, which ended on injured reserve due to a concussion.