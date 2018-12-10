49ers' Nick Mullens: Another prolific passing day
Mullens completed 20 of 33 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the 49ers' 20-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 10 yards.
Mullens and tight end George Kittle almost single-handedly dismantled the Broncos in the first half, as the second-year tight end connected with the rookie signal-caller on seven occasions for 210 yards and a score. While Mullens couldn't lead the offense to any second-half points, the 49ers were also able to take their foot off the gas after building a 20-0 lead in the first half. Mullens has now thrown for a total of 746 yards and four touchdowns over the last pair of games, giving his fantasy value a considerable boost. He'll look to continue his excellent stretch of play versus the Seahawks in a Week 15 divisional tilt.
