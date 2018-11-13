49ers' Nick Mullens: Battles in defeat
Mullens completed 27 of 39 passes for 250 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Giants.
Mullens valiantly marched San Francisco downfield to give the team an outside chance of winning after surrendering a go-ahead touchdown with under a minute remaining. Although he was unable to find the end zone as time expired, Mullens did hit Matt Breida on an 11-yard score in the third quarter. He also again showed good poise in the pocket on most his throws, although his two interceptions, including one on his own six-yard line, proved costly. After a commendable two-game stint as starter, Mullens will now head into the 49ers' bye week hoping to keep his job when the team travels to play the Bucs in Week 12.
