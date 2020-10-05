Mullens was benched for C.J. Beathard in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 200 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also losing a fumble prior to the benching.

Mullens put the 49ers up 14-8 in the third quarter with a five-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle, but he let the Eagles seize control in the fourth quarter with a pair of costly turnovers. He lost a fumble on his own 42, which led to an Eagles touchdown on the ensuing drive, then threw a pick-six on the first play of San Francisco's next drive. It will be up to Beathard to navigate San Franciso's fourth-quarter comeback attempt, and he could take over for Mullens moving forward while Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) recovers from his injury.