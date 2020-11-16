Mullens completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 247 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Saints.

Mullens looked quite comfortable on the opening drive, completing 6-of-7 passes and capping it off with a short touchdown strike to Brandon Aiyuk. He struggled from that point on, however, and finished tied for his season low of 6.5 yards per attempt. Moreover, Mullen threw interceptions on his team's first and last possessions of the second half, ruining any chance of a comeback with Drew Brees (ribs) on the sidelines. He has now lost his last three starts while compiling an unsightly 3:5 TD:INT, but he should remain the starter after the team's upcoming bye week due to an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and C.J. Beathard's ineptitude.