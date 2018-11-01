49ers' Nick Mullens: Confirmed as Thursday's starter
The 49ers confirmed Mullens will be their starting quarterback Thursday versus the Raiders.
Mullens is filling in for C.J. Beathard, who continues to have difficulty gripping a football. While he's preparing for his first regular-season snap, Mullens fared OK during the 2018 preseason, completing 31 of 43 passes for 396 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
