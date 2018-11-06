49ers' Nick Mullens: Confirms self as starter

Mullens confirmed that coach Kyle Shanahan has appointed him as the starter for Monday's game against the Giants, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

A report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports over the weekend suggested things were headed in this direction, so Mullens' comments don't come as much of a surprise. It would have been difficult for the 49ers to turn the top gig back over to C.J. Beathard -- who owns a 1-9 career record as starter -- after Mullens put on a clinic in his NFL debut with 16 completions on 22 attempts for 262 yards and three scores in the Week 9 trouncing of the Raiders. Mullens gets another favorable draw this week against a non-contending Giants squad followed by a Week 12 matchup against a beleaguered Tampa Bay pass defense following the 49ers' bye, so he'll at least be worth a short-term look in most leagues that start two quarterbacks.