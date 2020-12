Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Mullens may need Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 25-year-old quarterback has been ruled out for the season, and C.J. Beathard will take over under center. Mullens is still being evaluated, but if he needs Tommy John surgery, there's a chance his 2021 campaign is wiped out as well.