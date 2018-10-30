49ers' Nick Mullens: Could start Thursday
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mullens will start Thursday versus the Raiders if C.J. Beathard (wrist) is unable to play, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
After Beathard was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, he had trouble holding a football Tuesday as a result of a sore right wrist. With no practice yet this week, his status could come down to a game-time decision Thursday. In the event Beathard is inactive, Mullens and his zero NFL snaps would be given the nod over veteran third-stringer Tom Savage.
