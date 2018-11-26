49ers' Nick Mullens: Criticized by Shanahan
Coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't impressed by Mullens' performance in Sunday's 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "I don't think he played very well, just looking at some of our situations, but that wasn't all on him," Shanahan said. "No one played very well, especially in the passing game."
Facing arguably the worst defense in the league, Mullens completed 18 of 32 passes (56.3 percent) for 221 yards (6.9 YPA), with one touchdown, two interceptions and four sacks. Back-to-back outings with two picks have removed some of the luster from his three-score NFL debut Week 9 against Oakland, potentially setting the stage for Shanahan to turn back to C.J. Beathard at some point in December. Mullens will probably get another shot Week 13 in Seattle, though Shanahan declined to provide any assurances, merely saying he evaluates every position every week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12