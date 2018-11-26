Coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't impressed by Mullens' performance in Sunday's 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "I don't think he played very well, just looking at some of our situations, but that wasn't all on him," Shanahan said. "No one played very well, especially in the passing game."

Facing arguably the worst defense in the league, Mullens completed 18 of 32 passes (56.3 percent) for 221 yards (6.9 YPA), with one touchdown, two interceptions and four sacks. Back-to-back outings with two picks have removed some of the luster from his three-score NFL debut Week 9 against Oakland, potentially setting the stage for Shanahan to turn back to C.J. Beathard at some point in December. Mullens will probably get another shot Week 13 in Seattle, though Shanahan declined to provide any assurances, merely saying he evaluates every position every week.