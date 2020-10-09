Mullens will serve as San Francisco's No. 3 quarterback during Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, while C.J. Beathard backs up Jimmy Garoppolo, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Mullens' unfortunate two-interception performance against the Eagles in Week 4 has led to his descent on the depth chart, and he may not even end up active versus the Dolphins. The 25-year-old has impressed on the field in the past, particularly back in 2018 when he started eight contests, so it's possible that he could end up retaking the No. 2 role from Beathard at some point.