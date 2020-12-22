Mullens is expected to undergo surgery after sustaining a right elbow surgery in Sunday's 41-33 loss to the Cowboys, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mullens isn't expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, and there's a good chance that he's done for the season. Moving forward, C.J. Beathard is in line to be the 49ers' starting quarterback, although the team opened Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will return to practice this week and is eligible to play Saturday. If Mullens' season is over, he'll finish with 2,437 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.