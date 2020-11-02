Mullens completed 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 8 against the Seahawks.

Mullens entered the game for the team's first drive of the fourth quarter after Jimmy Garoppolo was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury. Mullens led the team to three consecutive scoring drives, two of which were capped off through the air. The 49ers were losing 30-7 at the time Mullens entered the game, meaning he likely didn't see the Seahawks' most sophisticated defensive looks. Still, he put together a strong effort to get his team back in the game. Mullens may have the chance to start in Week 9, as San Francisco will have a short week heading into a matchup against the Packers on Thursday.