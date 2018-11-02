49ers' Nick Mullens: Excels in first pro start

Mullens completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the 49ers' 34-3 win over the Raiders on Thursday. He also lost three yards on four rushes and fumbled once.

Either the Raiders are indescribably bad, Mullens is a diamond in the rough, or a little bit of both is at play. The undrafted rookie provided one of the more surprising performances of the season Thursday, connecting with eight different receivers and leading touchdown marches of 75, 66, 75 and 68 yards. Mullens showed excellent rapport with tight end George Kittle in particular, finding the second-year pro for 108 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. The stellar effort could potentially earn Mullens a Week 10 start against the Giants even if C.J. Beathard (wrist) is healthy enough to return. However, with 11 days before that Nov. 12 Monday night affair, it's unlikely any plans are confirmed for quite some time.