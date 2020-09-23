Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Mullens "most likely" will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers aren't quite ready to rule out Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), but Shanahan did say his starting quarterback isn't expected to practice this week. Mullens threw an interception and took two sacks in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets, but he did solid work back in 2018 when he started eight games, averaging 284.6 passing yards, 1.6 TDs and 1.3 INTs while leading the Niners to three of their four wins that season.