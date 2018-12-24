Mullens completed 22-of-38 passes for 241 yards and an interception in the 49ers' 14-9 loss to the Bears.

With the 49ers playing from behind for the majority of the second half, Mullens was forced to throw on almost every down. As a result, the outstanding Chicago defense was able to hold him to his least productive outing of the season. With just seven touchdown passes over his last six games, he's been a solid fantasy option with limited upside.