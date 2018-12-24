49ers' Nick Mullens: Fails to find end zone
Mullens completed 22 of 38 passes for 241 yards and an interception in the 49ers' 14-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
With the 49ers playing from behind for the majority of the second half, Mullens was forced to throw on almost every down. As a result, the outstanding Chicago defense was able to hold him to his least productive outing of the season. With just seven touchdown passes over his last six games, he's been a so-so fantasy option with limited upside.
More News
-
49ers' Nick Mullens: Gets back to .500 as starter•
-
49ers' Nick Mullens: Another prolific passing day•
-
49ers' Nick Mullens: Throws for 400 yards in loss•
-
49ers' Nick Mullens: Remains starter for Week 13•
-
49ers' Nick Mullens: Criticized by Shanahan•
-
49ers' Nick Mullens: Solid but unspectacular in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16