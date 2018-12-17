49ers' Nick Mullens: Gets back to .500 as starter
Mullens completed 20 of 29 pass attempts for 275 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 win against Seattle.
Mullens was unspectacular, but displayed workmanlike efficiency in leading San Francisco to three scoring drives during the second half and overtime, completing 9 of 14 attempts for 99 yards yards while helping the team chalk up nine points over that span -- good enough for a win in a game that resembled Harbaugh Era slug fests of 2011-2014. Coming out of Southern Mississippi having surpassed Brett Favre's school record in touchdown passes and passing yards, Mullens has jumped out to a 3-3 record over his first six starts (team was 1-7 to start the year). Week 16 is a nightmarish matchup for those who have been streaming Nick Mullens, as the 49ers host a Bears defense that's forced an NFL-high 34 takeaways this season.
