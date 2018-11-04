49ers' Nick Mullens: In line to start Week 10
Mullens is expected to remain the 49ers' starting quarterback Week 10 against the Giants, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."
Coach Kyle Shanahan wouldn't confirm his plans at quarterback going forward when he met with the media after Thursday's 34-3 win over the Raiders, but it would be hard to justify turning away from Mullens after the 23-year-old dazzled in his first NFL start. Mullens torched the Raiders for 262 yards and three touchdowns through the air while completing 16 of 22 passes, showing the sort of efficiency and turnover-prevention skills that C.J. Beathard had lacked since taking over Jimmy Garappolo (knee) in Week 4. Expect the 49ers to formally announce Mullens as their starter when the team reconvenes for practice next Thursday, if not sooner.
