49ers' Nick Mullens: Leads comeback in preseason opener
Mullens completed 11 of 13 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-21 preseason win over Dallas.
Mullens was the third San Francisco quarterback to enter the contest, leading a fourth-quarter charge to secure the exhibition victory. The 23-year-old was near perfect, but his lone mistake was a glaring one, when he threw a pass directly to a Cowboys' linebacker for an interception. Mullens is a clear No. 3 on the depth chart, which will make it tough for him to make the 53-man roster barring an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo or C.J. Beathard.
