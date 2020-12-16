Coach Kyle Shanahan intends to start Mullens in Sunday's game at Dallas, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mullens continues to put up numbers on a weekly basis, but his six-game run as the 49ers' starting QB has resulted in a 1-5 record. A depleted roster can partly be to blamed, but he's still committed more turnovers (nine) than touchdown passes recorded (eight) during that stretch. Still, Shanahan plans to roll with Mullens down the stretch with Jimmy Garoppolo in the midst of his recovery from a severe high-ankle sprain.
