Mullens will make another start Sunday against the Eagles, this time with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel in the lineup, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Mullens replaced an injured Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) last week and threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in a 36-9 win over the Giants, spreading the ball around to Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Jordan Reed and Jerick McKinnon, among others. Reed is now on injured reserve with a knee sprain, but his absence will be more than offset by Kittle and Samuel rejoining the team. The Eagles have been mediocre defending the pass this year, ranking 10th in net yards per attempt (5.9), 23rd in DVOA and 14th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. In any case, coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear Garoppolo will retake the starting role once he's healthy, saying "that scenario doesn't exist" when he was asked if Mullens could earn the job on a more permanent basis, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.