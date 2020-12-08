Mullens completed 26 of 39 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 49ers' 34-24 loss to the Bills on Monday night.

The third-year quarterback extended what has become a familiar statistical pattern, namely, putting together serviceable fantasy numbers that are nevertheless marred by interceptions. In the case of Monday night, Mullens' mistakes were particularly ill-timed, as both of his picks came in the second half with San Francisco already down by multiple scores but with a chance to still mount a comeback. The second interception, which came in the end zone with 7:05 remaining, short-circuited an impressive eight-play, 70-yard march that had seen the Niners drive to the Bills' five-yard line. Mullens now has six interceptions in the last four games, blemishing what has otherwise often been strong play on his part. Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is in Arizona with the team and reportedly has an outside chance of returning for a Week 14 matchup with Washington, but a decision on his status may not come until later in the week. If the veteran needs at least one more week, Mullens figures to have a decent chance of retaining the starting job over C.J. Beathard for that contest.