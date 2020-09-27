Mullens completed 25 of 36 passes for 343 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the 49ers' 36-9 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on four rushes.

Stepping in for Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Mullens apparently drew upon his prior starting experience in his teammate's stead back in 2018 to put together an outstanding performance. The third-year signal-caller showed an excellent command of coach Kyle Shanahan's offense by connecting with 10 different pass catchers, with rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk leading the way with a 5-70 line. Garoppolo could potentially be ready to return for a Sunday night Week 4 battle against the Eagles, but Mullens' caliber of performance in Week 3 certainly gives the coaching staff confidence he can step in and perform if called upon again.