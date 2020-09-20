Mullens completed eight of 11 passes for 71 yards and an interception after replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) at halftime of Sunday's 31-13 win over the Jets. He also recorded two rushing attempts for minus-2 yards.

Garoppolo was limping throughout the first half and San Francisco didn't need to take any chances with the starting quarterback after taking a 21-3 lead into the break, so Mullens got the call after halftime. The 25-year-old backup spent most of his time turning around and handing the ball off, leading one touchdown drive. If Garoppolo can't play against the Giants in Week 3, San Francisco would likely rely on the ground game while using Mullens in a game manager role.