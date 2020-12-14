Coach Kyle Shanahan wouldn't commit to Mullens starting Sunday against the Cowboys, and the coach indicated he's considering all options at quarterback, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 25-year-old struggled during Sunday's loss to Washington, completing 25 of 45 pass attempts for 260 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) won't be returning from injured reserve this week, but there's a chance C.J. Beathard could take over the starting job. Mullens should remain the favorite given he's started the past five games, but the 49ers could opt for a change under center given his 6:7 TD:INT and two lost fumbles during that stretch.