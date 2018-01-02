49ers' Nick Mullens: Signs future deal with San Francisco

The 49ers signed Mullens to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Mullens will tentatively slot in as the third quarterback on the depth chart behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup C.J. Beathard, but the Southern Mississippi product looks unlikely to stick on the 53-man roster by the time the 2018 season begins. The 22-year-old was a member of San Francisco's practice squad for the entirety of his recently completed rookie campaign.