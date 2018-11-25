Mullens completed 18 of 32 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 49ers' 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a yard in two carries and fumbled once but recovered.

Mullens was serviceable once again in what was his third professional start, and his numbers were particularly impressive considering he played without top receiving options Marquise Goodwin (personal) and Pierre Garcon (knee). The rookie connected with Dante Pettis from 13 yards out in the second quarter for his only touchdown of the game, but he did throw a pair of picks for the second consecutive contest. Despite the loss Sunday, Mullens has done nothing to lose his grip on the starting job, putting him in line to open up under center once again versus the Seahawks in Week 13.