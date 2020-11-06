Mullens completed 22 of 35 passes for 291 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday night. He also rushed once for no gain and lost a fumble.

The third-year signal caller certainly finished the game with solid fantasy numbers, but those were largely the result of Mullens picking it up in the fourth quarter. He displayed excellent rapport with Richie James (ankle) in particular, with a whopping 184 of Mullens' yardage tally on the night going to the third-year receiver. Mullens was playing at a significant disadvantage with his top four targets (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and George Kittle) all sidelined by injury or COVID-19, so all told, his struggles for most of the night were understandable. Mullens will look to regroup and turn in an even better performance versus the Saints in a Week 10 matchup in Sunday, Nov. 15.