Play

The 49ers tendered Mullens to a one-year contract Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was seldom-used by the 49ers in 2020, only recording three kneel downs behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Mullens is just one year removed from throwing for 2,277 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2018 after Garoppolo tore his ACL. Mullens is expected to provide stability as the backup heading into the 2020 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories