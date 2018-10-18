49ers' Nick Mullens: Sticking as No. 2 quarterback for now

Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Mullens would retain the backup quarterback role for Sunday's game against the Rams, despite the 49ers' recent signing of Tom Savage, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports. "[Savage] just got here and by no means are we trying to have a number two quarterback competition battle right now," Shanahan said. "We're trying to get our starters ready to play, continue to prepare our backups in case something does happen and if that does ever happen, we'll deal with it then."

Mullens was promoted from the practice squad in late September to provide depth behind C.J. Beathard, who took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) was ruled out for the season. While Mullens remains a more interesting developmental prospect, the 23-year-old lacks any prior NFL experience and could struggle to move the chains if something should happen to Beathard. Savage, meanwhile, has a lackluster track record at the sport's highest level, but his 13 career regular-season appearances make him a more seasoned backup options. It appears Mullens will retain the No. 2 gig for now, but Savage could push ahead of him on the depth chart once he gets acclimated with the San Francisco playbook.