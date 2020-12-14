Mullens completed 25 of 45 pass attempts for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 23-15 loss to Washington.

Mullens struggled against the Washington pass rush as he set season lows in completion percentage (56 percent) and yards per attempt (5.8). He threw a pick-six on the last drive of the third quarter but came right back and capped off a 75-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Juszczyk. Mullen has topped 250 passing yards in four of the last five games, but he's also posted a 6:7 TD:INT during that span and will look to get back on track against a vulnerable Cowboys defense next Sunday.