Mullens appeared to suffer an elbow injury late in the game and did not finish, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Mullens completed 21 of 36 attempts for 219 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before suffering the injury on the first play of his team's final drive, which finished in a Hail Mary touchdown thrown by C.J. Beathard. He will likely undergo testing to determine the severity of the injury in the coming hours, but with the 49ers' record now sitting at 5-9, it wouldn't be surprising if Beathard ends up starting next Saturday's matchup with the Cardinals.